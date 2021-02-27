Rams celebrate VP of Sports Medicine for Black History Month

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For Black History Month the Los Angeles Rams celebrated by sharing stories of members from their organization.Reggie Scott is the Los Angeles Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance and he is one of a few Black people in the NFL in his position."All of our doctors, our massage therapists, our mental health clinician, everything that touches the player outside of tactical, is what I oversee," Scott said. "To make sure these guys are lining up together when they play on Sundays."Scott found his love for sports medicine while in college. He got injured playing baseball at West Virginia University, but he said being around all the physical therapists and athletic trainers is really what triggered his passion."It's amazing when you find your passion," Scott said. "I wake up every morning thinking about anatomy and body and how I can make it you know better."Scott got offered an internship with the NFL after getting his bachelor's degree in athletic training. He joined the Rams staff in 2010 making this past season his 11th season. When he joined the Rams organization, he was the youngest head athletic trainer in the modern NFL era."Right out of undergrad I got in the NFL. I was really fortunate," Scott said. "I got offered a full-time job in the NFL like, why would I go back to my Masters? I'm working in the NFL. Are you kidding me? I'm going."Scott did go back and get his masters in performance enhancement and injury prevention. Now with three super bowl trips under his belt, he said it's all about paying it forward."There's a lot of hope and inspiration, seeing somebody that looks like you in a position that you potentially can be one day," Scott said. "You just take that for granted. Sometimes, like I said, I just didn't have that opportunity."