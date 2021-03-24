Rams host virtual camp in celebration of Women's History Month

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating Women's History Month with a youth football camp.
The team is hosting the three-day virtual, co-ed football camp for kids in grades one through eight.
"I have the honor to be a coach for the LA Rams virtual youth camp that's coming up on the 29th," said Hawthorne High School football coach, Monique Boone.
Boone is one of the women participating as a coach for the upcoming camp. The camp will be led by all LA-based female coaches and players who will create 30-minute instructional videos.
"I believe the impact it gives is that kids can see women coaching a sport that they usually don't get to get to see happen," Boone said.
Along with providing fundamental football tips to the kids participating in the camp, Boone also thinks this is a great opportunity to show some women representation in football.
"I believe the significance is showing that women can do anything that they set their mind to," Boone said. "With the Los Angeles Rams being on the forefront of this, it really shows that they are really wanting to partner with women, partner with their community and create a new future where women are common on the sideline."
Not only is Boone a defensive and offensive line coach for Hawthorne High School, but she also has 12 years of experience playing semi-professional football including in countries such as Mexico, Canada and Honduras.
"I've had the honor to be on multiple All-Star teams from our league, Women's Football ALLIANCE," Boone said. "Also, I've had the honor to be selected to multiple international teams."
The Rams virtual football camp is free and you can sign up here.
