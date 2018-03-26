Rolling Hills pageant creates Easter magic with live art

ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --If eyes are the windows to the soul then you'll find a thousand windows in Rolling Hills.
The annual "Pageant of our Lord" is underway at Rolling Hills Covenant church from now until Easter.
It's a tradition going back three decades.
More than 300 volunteers participate as makeup artists, set designers and live models.
They recreate famous works of religious artwork in the weeks leading up to Easter.
There's still time to catch this live masterpiece.
Information is available on the pageant website.