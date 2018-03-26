COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rolling Hills pageant creates Easter magic with live art

EMBED </>More Videos

The annual Pageant of Our Lord recreates famous religious artwork for a theatrical showstopper in Rolling Hills. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
If eyes are the windows to the soul then you'll find a thousand windows in Rolling Hills.

The annual "Pageant of our Lord" is underway at Rolling Hills Covenant church from now until Easter.

It's a tradition going back three decades.

More than 300 volunteers participate as makeup artists, set designers and live models.

They recreate famous works of religious artwork in the weeks leading up to Easter.

EMBED More News Videos

The annual Pageant of Our Lord recreates famous religious artwork for a theatrical showstopper in Rolling Hills.



There's still time to catch this live masterpiece.

Information is available on the pageant website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspageanteasterartRolling HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News