Santa Monica church ends free meals for homeless program

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
For the past 20 years, every Sunday volunteers from the Westside Vineyard Church have provided free lunches to Santa Monica's homeless.



But after complaints from nearby residents, the free lunches are coming to an end.

Neighbors of Santa Monica's Reed Park complained on social media and to the police.

The pastor of the church apologized to the locals for any harm their lunches may have caused and agreed to stop the program.

The last free lunches at Reed Park will be Sunday, May 20.
