Community & Events

Short wait times at vote centers in East Hollywood, Silver Lake, DTLA during early hours of Election Day

LA voters said voting was "quick and easy" during early hours of election day.
By
EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- No lines and short wait times were consistent at many vote centers throughout Los Angeles in Silver Lake, East Hollywood and Downtown LA during the early hours of Election Day.

"Last year we were at LA City College and there were long lines and it was a lot more hectic," said Tyray Bursey, who voted on Election Day in East Hollywood.

But it doesn't mean people aren't showing up to the polls. Instead, they're voting in other ways with vote-by-mail ballots and using official ballot drop boxes.

Before polls opened on Election Day, at least 99 million people had already voted in the 2020 general election.

By 2:30 p.m., more than 300 people had checked in to vote in-person at Lockwood Elementary School in East Hollywood. And that doesn't include the number of ballots that were dropped off.

"I had to re-register to vote here but it was so easy and there was no line," said voter Catalina Jackson-Uruena.

Carlos Anguiano, the vote center lead at Lockwood Elementary School, said helping people with parking and ballot drop-offs was a contributing factor for keeping the vote center running smoothly.

Follow more of our election coverage by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventseast hollywoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistvotingvote 20202020 presidential electionin the communitycommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
MAP: California election results by county
LAPD declares citywide tactical alert as voting continues
Report of phony OC voting center prompts investigation
Florida 2020 live presidential election results
Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
Show More
2020 Election Predictions: Vote in our live polls now
Contentious race for LA County DA comes to a close
Georgia Republican who supports QAnon wins US House seat
Weho Drag queens cheer on voters
SoCal program helps women turn lives around after prison
More TOP STORIES News