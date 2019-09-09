Community & Events

Sing along to live music from Disney and Pixar's 'Coco' at the Hollywood Bowl

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The beloved film "Coco" will be brought to life on stage at the Hollywood Bowl!

The Disney and Pixar film will be re-imagined to celebrate Día de Muertos with a live orchestra and digital projections on the shell of the iconic venue.

As for the songs we all know and love, standout music hits such as "Remember Me," "Un Poco Loco," and "The World Es Mi Familia" will be performed by some familiar people.

The roster of special guests include Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, Jaime Camil and more who will appear throughout the evening.

The concert will be one weekend only, live at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylive musicpixarmoviedisney
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
Body found on cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes ID'd
LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting
Man arrested for allegedly groping child in Redlands store
Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC
Man plays dead during armed robbery in Hollywood Hills: Police
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Show More
Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 2 injured near house party
6 in 10 fearful of mass shooting, majority support expanded background checks: Poll
8-year-old North Carolina girl releases second book
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Mattel to release Día de los Muertos Barbie
More TOP STORIES News