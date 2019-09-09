Sing along to live music from Disney and Pixar's 'Coco' at the Hollywood Bowl

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The beloved film "Coco" will be brought to life on stage at the Hollywood Bowl!
The Disney and Pixar film will be re-imagined to celebrate Día de Muertos with a live orchestra and digital projections on the shell of the iconic venue.
As for the songs we all know and love, standout music hits such as "Remember Me," "Un Poco Loco," and "The World Es Mi Familia" will be performed by some familiar people.
The roster of special guests include Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, Jaime Camil and more who will appear throughout the evening.
The concert will be one weekend only, live at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 13.
