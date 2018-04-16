COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Skechers unveils new Manhattan Beach murals

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
Skechers has a gift for Manhattan Beach's public art program.


The popular shoe company unveiled two mosaic murals at its flagship store in downtown Manhattan Beach.

One is an abstract of sea life, as a tribute to the Roundhouse Aquarium. The other is the historic Manhattan Beach Pier at sunset.

The two murals took 14 people more than 2,000 hours to design and complete.

Skechers just finished the first remodel and expansion of its flagship store in the company's 26-year history.

The Manhattan Beach Planning Commission required the murals as a condition of the remodel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartmural artsManhattan BeachLos Angeles County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News