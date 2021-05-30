Community & Events

Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month

June is Pride Month. Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Southern California.

The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower at 900 Ocean Front Walk in Los Angeles was painted by Patrick Mason and Michael Brunt in June of 2017. (instagram.com/venice_life600)

June is Pride Month. Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Southern California.

May 16, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Pride Virtual Celebration

May 22-June 30
One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival

June 1-30
Pride Makes a Difference: 30 Days of Service and Volunteering around L.A.

June 4-8
The OutFronts: a five-day digital festival, connecting fans with all things LGBTQIA+ in television

June 5, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Compton PRIDE Festival
June 10
Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok

June 11, 7:10 p.m.
LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium

June 12, 9 p.m.

"Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7

June 26
LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night with Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

To have your SoCal LGBTQ-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridegaylgbtq prideparadecommunitylgbt
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal beaches brace for large Memorial Day crowds
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Man caught on camera trying to throw concrete block through LA synagogue windows
Nearly 600 migrant children leave Long Beach shelter
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Domestic airfare prices climbing amid reluctance to travel overseas
Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver
Show More
Pasadena rally urges recall of DA George Gascón
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man killed in Chicago police shooting, calls for officer's badge
Suspect in fatal DTLA hit-and-run arrested thanks to DNA match
Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated
Grammy winner BJ Thomas dies of lung cancer complications at 78
More TOP STORIES News