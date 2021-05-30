Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month

June is Pride Month. Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Southern California.
May 16, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Pride Virtual Celebration
May 22-June 30
One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival
June 1-30
Pride Makes a Difference: 30 Days of Service and Volunteering around L.A.
June 4-8
The OutFronts: a five-day digital festival, connecting fans with all things LGBTQIA+ in television
June 5, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Compton PRIDE Festival
June 10
Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok
June 11, 7:10 p.m.
LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium
June 12, 9 p.m.
"Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7
June 26
LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night with Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
To have your SoCal LGBTQ-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
