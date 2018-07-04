COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sunland-Tujunga parade offers patriotic displays, serious message

EMBED </>More Videos

The annual Sunland-Tujunga Rotary Club Fourth of July parade offered patriotic displays and a serious message about responsible driving. (KABC)

By
SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The annual Sunland-Tujunga Rotary Club Fourth of July parade offered plenty of red-white-and-blue displays of patriotism.

But it also came with an important message.

The parade route snakes along Foothill Boulevard, a stretch of roadway considered one of the deadliest in Los Angeles.

Within the last two years, 14 people have been killed on or near this portion of roadway, four of them in April of this year alone.

So one of the participants in this year's parade was "Streets are for Everyone," taking part to remind everyone to slow down and drive responsibly.

Group founder Damian Kevitt lost his leg to a hit-and-run driver in 2013 while bicycling with his wife in Griffith Park.

Damian says as people enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, whether it's a parade or other festivities, he wants them to remember first and foremost a car can become a deadly weapon within seconds if a distracted driver is behind the wheel.

"Obviously you need to drive responsibly," Kevitt said. "That means watching the road and putting down that cellphone. That text can wait. Don't drive drunk. Don't drive while you are on drugs or somehow impaired or tired."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparadejuly 4thdistracted drivingSunland-TujungaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News