The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates their 40th anniversary

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles is celebrating their 40th Anniversary with a gala concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
GMCLA's 270 members will be joined by members of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and 23 other choruses from around the country, bringing over 500 singers to the stage.
The evening will also commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City.
A private reception and dinner will also be held to support GMCLA's music education programs.
Tickets are still available for the celebration. Click here for ticket information.
