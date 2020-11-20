ARTS DISTRICT (KABC) -- Every week, the nonprofit No Us Without You feeds more than 1,000 undocumented families.
Co-founder Damian Diaz said this nonprofit specifically helps back-of-house workers.
"We're talking porters, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks, we've also extended our help to street vendor and cleaning crews from different hotels," said Diaz.
They hand out items in the Arts District, providing food, pantry items, diapers and wipes.
"Each family gets a box of food that helps sustain their family of four to five for up to a week," said Diaz.
Diaz created No You Without Us in March right when the pandemic hit, when he felt like the undocumented community was being left out in a time of need.
"We jumped into action and we got 10 families fed for the first week. And now eight months later, we're about 1,300 families with the help of our team behind me," said Diaz.
Everyone receiving food has already been vetted through a questionnaire confirming that they can't receive any federal relief.
"We tackle each and every single family's issues and problems head-on because we believe that the most uncomfortable conversations are the most important, especially right now," said Diaz.
For Thanksgiving, they will hand out more than 1,300 turkeys in one day. $20 buys a Thanksgiving meal for a whole family. You can donate online or through Venmo.
This nonprofit feeds 1,000 undocumented families a week
Many undocumented workers don't qualify for COVID-19 relief. One nonprofit in the Arts District is helping those families in need.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More