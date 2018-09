Thousands of people lined the streets of East Los Angeles to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday.ABC7's Jovana Lara and Danny Romero helped host the event.The parade along Cesar Chavez Boulevard helps mark the start of the Mexican revolt against the Spanish in 1810.Armando Silvestre, an actor from Mexico's golden age of cinema, served as grand marshal.The parade is one of the largest and oldest celebrations of Mexican independence in the nation.