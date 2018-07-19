COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands of guns melted down during annual Rancho Cucamonga event

Officials placed handguns, rifles and automatic weapons into an oven during the 25th installment of the destruction ceremony at Gerdau Steel Mill. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 3,500 guns were melted down Thursday in what's become an annual event in Rancho Cucamonga.

Officials placed handguns, rifles and automatic weapons into an oven during the 25th installment of the destruction ceremony at Gerdau Steel Mill.

Law enforcement agencies across L.A. County originally seized most of the weapons while other guns were turned in by citizens at collection events.

The guns will be turned into seismic rebar used to build highways and bridges.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
