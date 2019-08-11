ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5K walk through Disneyland on Sunday celebrated children while raising funds for the Children's Hospital of Orange County.
More than 14,000 people helped to raise spirits and donations at the Happiest Place on Earth in the annual CHOC Walk in the Park.
In the 29 years since the inaugural walk, more than $35 million has been raised for the hospital. Funds have benefited mental health services, the neonatal intensive care unit and helped to provide health services for children, regardless of their ability to pay.
"They take such good care of the kids...everybody, I mean the foundation, it's just incredible. They saved our daughter's life, literally," said Belinda Miller.
This year's fundraiser has already raised more than $2 million.
A massive celebration will mark the 30th anniversary of the CHOC Walk next year.
Find more information at chocwalk.org.
Thousands participate in CHOC Walk at Disneyland to raise money for children's hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News