People lined up for a Thanksgiving meal at the annual turkey giveaway in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.The giveaway was founded by the late limousine company owner Ellsworth E.J. Jackson nearly four decades ago. It is an event that goes on in his memory after his death in 2016.Jackson began the event in 1982 to help those who couldn't afford a meal for the holiday.The event started out with Jackson purchasing 100 turkeys and has grown to serve thousands of turkeys."This is my seventh year out here, and it's just a wonderful thing," said one person who was in line early in the morning. "We come out here, fellowship. We talk, we have fun. This is a place for us to come and get to know people every year."Doors open starting at 8 a.m., but people start lining up well in-advance with lines stretching for hours as people are served a complete meal suited for the holiday.