COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Torrance's Wilson Park getting new playground equipment

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Wilson Park in Torrance is getting new playground equipment.


The Torrance City Council allocated about $235,000 to replace the aging slides and swings. It's part of a decade-long program to improve the city's playgrounds.

At 44-acres, Wilson Park is considered a showcase for Torrance. It's home to an 18,200-square-foot sports center, batting cages, a hockey rink and ball fields. A $1.1-million splash pad is under construction and expected to open this summer.

Wilson Park also home to a twice-weekly farmers market, one of the biggest in Southern California. City officials say the park's new playground equipment is expected to be installed by June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsplaygroundcommunityTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News