Tweet of generosity blooms into Inglewood-based nonprofit

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In 2017, then 19-year-old Inglewood-native Kaitlyn Parhm wanted to help her community. So, she decided to start a nonprofit called Inglewood's Helping Hands."I always wanted to help," Parhm said. "When you're living it, it becomes very clear that something's not right. I didn't know what I could do, but I wanted to start somewhere."Kaitlyn sent out a tweet asking people if they wanted to donate canned food so she could give to people in need. From there, the nonprofit blossomed into the community resource it is today."We provide one-on-one help with families," Parhm said. "We also do community events where we provide food, toiletries, or access to different centers or resources where they can get the help that they need."Because her nonprofit relies heavily on donations, Parhm said the pandemic has been tough because people aren't able to donate as much. However, she recently started selling sweatshirts where she said 100 percent of the proceeds goes back to her nonprofit."One sweater is $45, but that's like a few cases of water, a few cases of canned food," Parhm said. "That's a few face masks or bandanas from the beauty supply. One sweater goes a long way."Although Parhm started off focusing on Inglewood, she's willing to go wherever she's needed.Leslie Frison in Los Angeles received a donation of Christmas toys for her seven nieces and nephews."Inglewood's Helping Hands is important because every community needs someone that's willing to give back and help when we can't help ourselves," Frison said."We should start putting this work in as soon as possible," Parhm said. "If there's things that we don't like or change that we want to see or situations that we want to switch, we have to be the ones to do it."