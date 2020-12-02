Community & Events

Visit a winter 'WonderLAnd' with holiday drive-thru experience in Woodland Hills

Visitors can expect to see performers, Santa Claus and more than one million holiday lights!
WOODLAND HILLS (KABC) -- Experiential Supply Co. has launched a new holiday drive-thru experience called WonderLAnd in Woodland Hills.

"We really wanted this to be a communal moment for Los Angeles. Although people are in their cars with their families, you're still sharing this experience with hundreds of other vehicles and families at the same time," said Experiential Supply Co. founder Jason Smith.

You can experience the magic of Christmas from the safety of your own car.

"It's a completely touch-free environment. We give you a stuffed stocking at the end of the experience that we put in your trunk. If windows are down masks always have to be on," said Smith.

The drive-thru will be on display until Dec. 30th and you can buy tickets online.
