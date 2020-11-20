Here's what to expect for Small Business Saturday in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Small Business Saturday will look a little different this year in West Hollywood."We're expanding it to the entire month of December. We're publishing, for the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, a holiday guide," said West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chairman Nick Rimedio.In the past, this was a one day only event falling on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.But it's been a tough year for small businesses."Just going around here in West Hollywood, you can see how many places are empty and how many businesses will never reopen again since the pandemic hit hard in March," said Gelato Festival Founder Gabri Poli.According to Opportunity Insights, more than 26% of small businesses in L.A. have closed since January."We know that surviving is the key word right now and serving the community. I really feel that West Hollywood is a special place where the community is supporting the small businesses," said Poli.Starting Saturday, Nov. 28th, there will be a holiday market at the Kimpton La Peer hotel."We'll be inviting all of our neighborhood businesses to set up booths in our driveway, in our lobby and backyard," said Rimedio."For Small Business Saturday, we came out with this gelato box. And you can receive this amazing gelato box with competing flavors from the chefs from all over U.S.," said Poli.Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to keep your holiday shopping local this year."Think about your favorite spots in your neighborhood. The places that used to go before we had to worry about the pandemic," said Rimedio.Businesses said safety protocols will be in place.