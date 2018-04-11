COMMUNITY & EVENTS

What selfie enthusiasts can expect from the Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions in Hollywood has backdrops perfect for Instagram users. (Museum of Illusions)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Instagram users have a new museum to flock to in Los Angeles.

It's called the Museum of Illusions and provides visitors the chance to actively take part in the museum's art paintings.

From dodging a flying plane's bullets to watching the Titanic sink, the paintings provide optical illusions that are made for visitors to pose with, which makes bringing a camera to the spot almost a requirement.

It's part of a recent trend of museums in Los Angeles that cater to selfie enthusiasts.

The Museum of Selfies in Glendale has interactive exhibits made for selfie photo-ops and the Museum of Ice Cream was another pop-up location in Los Angeles that offered perfect backdrops for Instagram photos.

Visitors to the Museum of Illusions can take pictures hanging from the edge of a cliff.



The Museum of Illusions operates in nearly the same way.

Visitors can take pictures fighting a giant octopus, hanging from the edge of a cliff and dodging meteors.

The museum located on Hollywood Boulevard near the Egyptian Theatre features more than 30 artworks.

General admission for the museum is $25 and $10 for children ages 6-12.

For more information, visit the museum's website.
