LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Instagram users have a new museum to flock to in Los Angeles.
It's called the Museum of Illusions and provides visitors the chance to actively take part in the museum's art paintings.
From dodging a flying plane's bullets to watching the Titanic sink, the paintings provide optical illusions that are made for visitors to pose with, which makes bringing a camera to the spot almost a requirement.
It's part of a recent trend of museums in Los Angeles that cater to selfie enthusiasts.
The Museum of Selfies in Glendale has interactive exhibits made for selfie photo-ops and the Museum of Ice Cream was another pop-up location in Los Angeles that offered perfect backdrops for Instagram photos.
The Museum of Illusions operates in nearly the same way.
Visitors can take pictures fighting a giant octopus, hanging from the edge of a cliff and dodging meteors.
The museum located on Hollywood Boulevard near the Egyptian Theatre features more than 30 artworks.
General admission for the museum is $25 and $10 for children ages 6-12.
For more information, visit the museum's website.