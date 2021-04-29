Community & Events

Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here

The Golden State Stimulus is another one-time payment for Californians. You could receive $600 or $1,200.
Where is my Golden State stimulus check?

Have you heard about the Golden State Stimulus? It's another one-time stimulus check for Californians.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, the Golden State Stimulus aims to support low-income Californians and help those having a hard time due to COVID.

If you meet these all of the qualifications, you'll either receive a one-time payment of $600 or $1,200 depending on your qualifications and yearly income.



But there is a deadline. You must file your 2020 tax returns by Oct. 15th, 2021.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board website, they've expedited the delivery of this stimulus payment.

If you're eligible, you should receive the payment within 45 days of filing your taxes.

Check out the video to see if you're eligible for the Golden State Stimulus check.
