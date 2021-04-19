Society

Californians to start receiving one-time $600 payments as part of state's COVID relief package

Eligible Californians are about to receive a one-time $600 check as part of the state's coronavirus relief package.

Those who are eligible to receive the Golden State Stimulus check must have qualified for the state's earned income tax credit on their 2020 tax return or had an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000.

Some people may be eligible to receive a one-time $1,200 payment, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Payments should already be on the way for those who filed their taxes before March 1. Californians who filed after that, or still haven't filed them, should expect to wait several weeks to receive theirs.

