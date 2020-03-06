Community & Events

Woman never arrested wishes to spend 100th birthday in jail

ROXBORO, N.C. -- A woman celebrated her 100th birthday doing what she wanted, which was to hang out in a jail cell.

Ruth Bryant celebrated her birthday in a jail in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Bryant said she's lived a century and has never been arrested, reported WRAL.

She wanted it off of her bucket list and the police obliged.

Deputies showed up at her assistant living center and handcuffed her. She even resisted arrest by playfully kicking at them.

The deputies gave Bryant a round of hugs and a jail-house portrait.

She returned to her retirement community and celebrated with a party and a good story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinabirthdayjailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race on 5 Fwy
3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating
Man stabbed at Glendale hotel by woman he met on dating app
Health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus
Teen arrested for alleged criminal threat against Porter Ranch school
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
'Marathon Goddess' tackling LA Marathon for cancer research
Show More
4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
Pasadena health official's coronavirus advice: Prepare, don't panic
IE school counselor accused of placing hidden camera in boys' restroom
Olive Garden customer demanded and got white server, worker says
CDC says pets can't spread coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News