Flyover honors 94 year old veteran who is walking, talking museum with memories of important events that ended WW2

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- He's a 94 year old veteran with a lifetime of stories to tell. Including being part of the day World War II officially ended. It was 75 years ago, and the Japanese surrendered on the deck of the USS Missouri. Don Fosburg was there."We all thought we would just go home. I didn't realize it was going to become such an important day, and of course memories come back," said Don Fosburg.One of those memories was his very first day on the "Mighty Mo" in the middle of a Japanese attack."The first day I was on deck a kamikaze came in and hit a carrier," remembered Fosburg. "Boy that's a lot of shooting!"Fosburg is among a group of veterans being honored in conjunction with the Japanese surrender anniversary. And part of that honor includes a ride in a vintage aircraft.Fosburg says one thing he will never forget is the fly over. Now 75 years later he's the one in the flyover."75 years, I'm going to fly over like they did over Tokyo Bay," said Fosburg. "It's sort of interesting."At 94 years old Don is a walking, talking museum with memories of one of the most important moments in American history. For his war time service and keeping those memories alive ABC7 salutes Don Fosburg.