Society

Community activist in South Los Angeles dies from COVID-19

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another face, another name, another life taken by the coronavirus.

Leslie Hagan-Morgan was a prominent community activist in South Los Angeles.

For his family, he was also the guy who always put others first.

"He was so loving, he did not care about himself enough, he cared about everyone else, he took such good care of us," said Medinah Hagan-Morgan, the victim's wife.

Morgan was just 38 years old. He ran a youth center in South L.A.

He contracted the virus on a recent family trip to Georgia. Everyone in the family got sick. His wife Medinah was shocked by how fast the virus moved.

"I checked his oxygen and it went from 96 to 81 right before our eyes, and it just drop drop drop drop dropped," she said.

Medinah is now planning Leslie's funeral. It will be online and she is discouraging people from attending in person.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

Medinah also wants to remind everyone else to be safe too.

"Realize it is something that is real. Too many lives have been taken by this thing and it did not have to happen."

Medinah also feels family visits may be more dangerous than other interactions, gathering with people we trust and love and letting our guard down just enough for the virus to take hold.

California health officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
EMBED More News Videos

California is having preliminary discussions about making changes to the vaccine tier system. It comes amid shortages, delays, and confusion.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed pursuit ends with crash near Gorman
Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for part of SoCal
CA AG opens civil rights probe of LA County Sheriff's Department
Revisit Vin Scully's call on Hank Aaron's 715th home run
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are leveling off in LA County
California snorkeler bit by shark off coast of Maui
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Show More
Pastor leaves sanctuary at NC church for first time in 1,300 days
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Fiery crash caught on camera in downtown LA
Muralists continue to honor Kobe Bryant's lasting legacy with street art
Breaking the cycle of young 'tech addicts'
More TOP STORIES News