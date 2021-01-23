Community activist in South Los Angeles dies from COVID-19

Leslie Hagan-Morgan was a prominent community activist in South Los Angeles.
For his family, he was also the guy who always put others first.
"He was so loving, he did not care about himself enough, he cared about everyone else, he took such good care of us," said Medinah Hagan-Morgan, the victim's wife.
Morgan was just 38 years old. He ran a youth center in South L.A.
He contracted the virus on a recent family trip to Georgia. Everyone in the family got sick. His wife Medinah was shocked by how fast the virus moved.
"I checked his oxygen and it went from 96 to 81 right before our eyes, and it just drop drop drop drop dropped," she said.
Medinah is now planning Leslie's funeral. It will be online and she is discouraging people from attending in person.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up.
Medinah also wants to remind everyone else to be safe too.
"Realize it is something that is real. Too many lives have been taken by this thing and it did not have to happen."
Medinah also feels family visits may be more dangerous than other interactions, gathering with people we trust and love and letting our guard down just enough for the virus to take hold.
