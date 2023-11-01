A Compton man was found guilty of the ambush-style shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were wounded while sitting in their patrol vehicle.

Compton man gets more than 166 years in prison for shooting of 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Compton man was sentenced Wednesday to 166 years and 8 months in prison for shooting and wounding two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in a patrol vehicle at a Metro station more than three years ago.

A jury found Deonte Lee Murray guilty of 10 counts five weeks ago, including two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer for the Sept. 12, 2020, attack on Deputies Claudia Apolinar and Emmanuel Perez-Perez, which was caught on surveillance video outside a Compton transit center.

The jury also convicted Murray of one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carjacking and robbery, along with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Before the prison sentence was handed down Wednesday morning, Murray had faced a potential life prison term, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen Lonseth.

The prosecutor told the jury that Murray shot four people and tried to kill three of them, including the two sheriff's deputies whom he allegedly tried to ambush in what the prosecutor said was "no impulse."

Lonseth noted that Murray allegedly said afterward that he couldn't believe that the deputies hadn't died.

The prosecutor told the panel that Murray "did everything he could to end the lives of Claudia Apolinar and Emmanuel Perez-Perez," saying that "this wasn't some impulsive thing."

"They're alive because of frankly a miracle," Lonseth said, citing the "heroic actions" of Apolinar in trying to aid her partner despite being wounded herself in the jaw and arms.

The prosecutor had told jurors during his opening statement in August that Murray "lost it" and "sought to take out revenge" after sheriff's deputies shot and killed his best friend, Sam Herrera, while serving a search warrant in Compton on Sept. 10, 2020, two days before Apolinar and Perez-Perez were ambushed.

Murray allegedly "unloaded over and over again" by firing upon a man he mistakenly believed was a detective in an unmarked car near the Compton courthouse on Sept. 10, 2020, then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked nine days earlier from a man who was shot in the leg with a rifle, Lonseth told the panel.

The defendant -- who allegedly abandoned the Mercedes-Benz near an elementary school -- was arrested Sept. 15, 2020, after leading police on a chase in which he tossed a "ghost gun" from the Toyota Solara he was driving and then fleeing into a neighborhood, where he was subsequently found hiding under a chicken coop in a resident's back yard, the prosecutor said.

Ballistics testing subsequently determined that the .40-caliber weapon had been used to shoot the sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Murray's attorney, Kate Hardie, told jurors that her client was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and grief-stricken over his best friend's shooting death by other sheriff's deputies two days earlier.

The defense lawyer told jurors that the "closest person" to Murray had been killed, calling the days between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12 of that year "the worst time in Mr. Murray's life."

Hardie told jurors that her client's actions were "impulsive" and fueled by alcohol, methamphetamine and grief over his best friend's death.

She told the panel that they had heard about evidence of Murray's intoxication from six separate sources, saying that and his mental state negate both premeditation and intent to kill involving the attempted murder charges.

City News Service contributed to this report.