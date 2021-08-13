Politics

Compton city councilman charged with fraud, bribery in election he won by 1 vote

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - August 13, 2021

COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) -- Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan and five other people were charged Friday with conspiring to commit election fraud during a June runoff to ensure Galvan would retain his seat.

Galvan won the election by one vote.

Galvan, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud and attempted bribery with intent to influence an election.

Five other people -- Jace Dawson, 34; Kimberly Chaouch, 48; Toni Morris, 34; Barry Reed, 61; and Reginald Streeter, 51 -- were charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Galvan and Dawson, a former Compton City Council candidate, conspired to secure votes for Galvan to ensure he retained his District 2 seat on the panel. Prosecutors also contend Galvan tried to bribe a county registrar employee as she was counting ballots on election night.

Compton's East Side Riders Bike Club helps 30 underprivileged kids with back-to-school shopping
EMBED More News Videos

Each kid was given $100 to spend at Foot Locker, a grocery store shopping spree, a laptop and a haircut.


The other four defendants allegedly registered to vote at Dawson's address in Compton, even though they didn't live there, prosecutors said. They are all accused of voting illegally in the election.

Galvan defeated challenger Andre Spicer 855 to 854.

Galvan and Dawson are expected to be arraigned Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Court dates have not yet been set for the other defendants.

"Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. "We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are free and fair. The people of Los Angeles County expect and deserve a government that is free of political corruption at every level."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscomptonlos angeles countyelectionsbriberyelectionfraud
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAUSD mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Oct. 15
Father, son arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii
Family describes 12-year-old boy's 'scary' COVID battle
Fontana police release video of officer fatally shooting unarmed man
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of store employee in Fairfax District
Math shows 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta
A look at what it takes to become a Rams cheerleader
Show More
Guinea confirms West Africa's first case of rare, Ebola-like disease
At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse
Mom who beat cancer gets double lung transplant after COVID
American families getting 2nd child tax credit payment today
Hyperion sewage spill: 1 month later, smell still afflicts residents
More TOP STORIES News