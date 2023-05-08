Dozens of supporters joined a Compton community youth leader, who is demanding accountability after sheriff's deputies entered his home with guns drawn last month, in a march through the city's streets on Sunday.

Protesters march through Compton in support of youth leader who was arrested in his home by deputies

Cooper, the founder of Compton's L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy, says he has not slept well since sheriff's deputies entered his home in the middle of the night and arrested him.

"When this happened to me I stayed in a place of calmness, a place of resolution and a place of just trying to save my life," said Cooper.

Surveillance video shows deputies taking Cooper away in handcuffs in only a t-shirt and underwear. Cooper was escorted out of his home and detained.

Cooper was released a short time later.

The department says they were responding to an attempted burglary call at Cooper's youth academy, where he lives in the back room.

"The community is outraged by what has happened and they're tired of it. Right now what we need is accountability and we need some answers from LA County Sheriff's," Cooper said.

Cooper says deputies entered the academy by reaching through the mail slot and opening the front door, which, Cooper's lawyer says, is a violation of law enforcement policy. Deputies are not allowed to enter a home without a search warrant, consent or without exigent circumstances, such as a fire.

"We're her because we want justice. And what justice looks like in the immediate sense is discipline for these deputies that violated their policy," said Cooper's lawyer, Jaaye Person-Lynn, to the crowd of supporters that gathered in front of Compton City Hall.

Cooper's attorney has filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the LASD and the city of Compton.