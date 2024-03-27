Compton family seeks help finding 56-year-old man missing for nearly 2 weeks

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Compton family is asking for help finding a 56-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Greg Devenport has developmental delays and suffers from seizures. He was last seen leaving his mother's apartment in the early morning hours of March 15.

He receives care at Giant Steps, a day center which helps adults with disabilities.

Workers there say he is loving, quiet and kind. They say they're heartsick for his mother, who is battling cancer.

"If somebody sees him, he needs to return home to his mom," said family friend Ebony Keyes. "It's bothering me, my co-workers. I haven't slept. I'm not going to sleep until Greg returns. He's just a good person."

If you see Greg, call 911 and ask for a medic to respond since he may need medical help. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, light brown pants and red shoes.