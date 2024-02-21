Animal control euthanizes 13 pit bulls after breeder fatally attacked at Compton home

The pit bull breeder had five adults and eight puppies

The 35-year-old breeder was feeding his dogs at his Compton home when he was fatally attacked, authorities said.

The 35-year-old breeder was feeding his dogs at his Compton home when he was fatally attacked, authorities said.

The 35-year-old breeder was feeding his dogs at his Compton home when he was fatally attacked, authorities said.

The 35-year-old breeder was feeding his dogs at his Compton home when he was fatally attacked, authorities said.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Thirteen pit bulls have been euthanized after a dog breeder was fatally mauled at his Compton home, authorities say.

The 35-year-old man, identified by the coroner's office as Dominic Cooper, was found dead at his home last week with multiple injuries to his upper and lower body.

Cooper had 13 pit bulls - five adults and eight puppies - at the home and it is believed he was feeding them at the time of the attack. A preliminary investigation indicated the dogs may have first started fighting among themselves during feeding time and Cooper was attacked when he tried to intervene.

A man was found dead after being attacked by a dog at a residential property in Compton.

The dogs were seized by county animal control and examined by a veterinarian. On Tuesday, the county disclosed all of them had been put down.

"All dogs were euthanized due to evidence linking them to the attack," a spokesman for county animal control said. "Given the potential threat they posed to the community, this action was deemed necessary."