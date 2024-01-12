AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a car riddled with bullet holes.

At least 5 people injured in Compton shooting; investigation underway

The shooting unfolded just before 3 p.m. Thursday near Caldwell Street and Willowbrook Avenue. The conditions of the five people remain unknown.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five people were injured Thursday in a shooting in Compton, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the area near Caldwell Street and Willowbrook Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Details are limited, but the sheriff's department said the five people were rushed to hospital in unknown conditions. AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured deputies working multiple crime scenes.

A black car was seen in the street, riddled with bullet holes.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.