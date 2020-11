Young basketball player killed in apparent gang-related shooting near Compton High School

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for the gunman in a shooting, which authorities believe is gang-related, that left a 19-year-old man dead in Compton on Tuesday.Homicide detectives were sent to the 400 block of West Alondra Boulevard, around the corner from Compton High School, about 10:45 a.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Carl Edward Lewis III, 19, of Lynwood was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his torso, Schrader said. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office and the sheriff's department.Lewis' basketball team, Logan Stutz Sudbury Five, issued the following statement , in part:No arrests were reported and no suspect information has been released. Authorities said the shooting appears to be gang-related.Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.