Compton: Father finds 14-year-old son fatally shot in trailer 1 day after teen was reported missing

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found Tuesday night in the Compton area, the victim of a shooting, authorities said.

While searching the area for his son, the teen's father discovered him dead inside a travel trailer parked in an alley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene in the 4200 block of East San Luis Street and found that the boy had been shot in his upper torso, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at the location.

An investigation revealed the teen's family had reported him missing to the Sheriff's Department on Monday, authorities said. His identity was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
