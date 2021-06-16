Education

Compton Unified School District's graduation and college acceptance rates higher than 80%

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- This is an outstanding year of achievement for Compton Unified School District's graduating seniors.

The school district's graduation rate for all of its schools is higher than 80%, and the district's college acceptance rate also exceeds 80%.

CUSD high school seniors were able to celebrate their graduation in person on Monday.

The ceremony was held on Dominguez High School's football field.

Graduates were thrilled to be able to walk across the stage and pick up their diplomas.

"I was scared. I was like oh, I'm not going to graduate, but here I am," one graduate said.

Congratulations!



