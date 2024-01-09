Vandals destroy 23 headstones at Compton cemetery: 'So disheartening and unbelievable'

Woodlawn Memorial Gardens is the final resting place of 18 Civil War veterans and is a Los Angeles County historical landmark.

Woodlawn Memorial Gardens is the final resting place of 18 Civil War veterans and is a Los Angeles County historical landmark.

Woodlawn Memorial Gardens is the final resting place of 18 Civil War veterans and is a Los Angeles County historical landmark.

Woodlawn Memorial Gardens is the final resting place of 18 Civil War veterans and is a Los Angeles County historical landmark.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after vandals destroyed several headstones at a Compton cemetery.

Authorities say 23 headstones were damaged at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens some time last week. It's believed the vandals used a sledgehammer to smash the headstones, many of which were placed at the graves of soldiers.

Celestina Bishop, the owner of the cemetery, says the majority of the headstones can't be fabricated again because they were made in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

"This is not someone that has a family member here. Because if you had a family member here, you wouldn't want anybody else to do that to your family member," she added.

"(A) break-in is one thing, you know, to steal items. But to desecrate the graves of people that are at eternal rest is just so disheartening and unbelievable," said Compton City Councilman Jonathan Bowers.

Compton police are now investigating the cemetery vandalism.

Woodlawn is the final resting place of 18 Civil War veterans and is a Los Angeles County historical landmark.