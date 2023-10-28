Coffee Shop owner taking action after 8th break-in at Long Beach store

Confidential Coffee shop owner Denise Maldonado is taking precautionary measures after her store was broken into for the eighth time since opening in 2018.

A GoFundMe was created to help replace the window and purchase a new security gate.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A large piece of plywood covers the storefront window at Confidential Coffee in Long Beach. Owner Denise Maldonado says her frustrations continue to grow after her store was broken into on Oct. 23.

"On Monday night the day after it happened, I ended up sleeping here. The fact that I feel like it's hard for me to go home and be comfortable, it's not OK," Maldonado said.

"It just sucks to see what happens to good businesses that are trying to do well for their own community," said customer Nestor Enciso.

But this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Maldonado says this is the store's eighth break-in since opening in 2018. And the last four break-ins have occurred within the past three months.

"Two of the times they just broke a window and took nothing. And this last time they took about $5 worth of change," Maldonado said.

Surveillance video shows a suspect with a hoodie walk behind the counter and search the register with a flashlight before taking off. The Long Beach Police Department said they took a burglary report, but the investigation is ongoing.

"Just to hear the desperation in her voice, it's time to action and not just talk words," said Robert Smith, owner of Alley Cat Deliveries.

Smith didn't hesitate to help once he heard the news. He immediately took action and purchased brand-new cameras and lights for the store.

"I said, 'I'll fund it, you pay me back when you can. Don't worry about it, let's just get you back on the right track,'" Smith said.

Maldonado said the break-ins have caused a financial toll on the store. But she remains hopeful that new floodlights and cameras will help prevent future break-ins from happening.

"This is my community. I have their back; they have my back. I started a GoFundMe to help with the costs," Maldonado said.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $18,000. Maldonado said she plans on using the money to replace the window and purchase a new security gate.

"It's OK, I want to be here, I'm not going anywhere," Maldonado said.

