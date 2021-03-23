Automotive

Consumer Reports names annual Top Picks among 2021 new cars

Each year, more than 250 models fight for car shoppers' hearts, minds and driveways. Which ones are the very best?

Consumer Reports' annual Top Picks list sorts through data from more than 50 tests at the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center, as well other factors like predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety equipment.

"We put thousands of miles on each test car and actually evaluate them for how people actually use them in their day to day lives. To make CR's list, the vehicle must come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection," said Mike Quincy, Consumer Reports auto editor.

Toyota had a very good year -- Its Corolla, Prius and Camry all made the list. The Forester and Outback from Subaru also made the list, and so did the Mazda CX-30, Lexus RX, Honda Ridgeline and the Kia Telluride. The only American brand on the list this year was Tesla, with its Model 3.

Also new in 2021, a little green leaf symbol on the picks -- for vehicles that CR designates a Green Choice.

"CR's Green Choice designation will highlight the top 20% of vehicles on the market with the cleanest emissions. Advances in vehicle technology are increasingly providing cleaner, greener choices and this includes four of our Top Picks," Quincy added.

Consumer Reports' list can help you make a greener choice for your next car. More of those green choices are expected in the coming years.
