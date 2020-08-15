Budget friendly technology recommended by Consumer Reports to help kids return to the classroom

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Families are gearing up for an unprecedented school year, and it could push back-to-school spending to record levels. Consumer Reports has some suggestions for technology that will keep kids current... with budgets in mind."At home I have only one computer. I'm thinking of buying 2 more or 3 for my girls," said Erika Mac Master.Mac Master is still reeling from how school ended for her five kids. 88% of consumers say the coronavirus has impacted their back-to-class shopping with parents of school-aged children planning to spend an average of $789; and families of college students, $1,059.The top item both groups will be buying a laptop. But before you buy, check with your school, since technology recommendations might be different this year."For most school-aged kids, a Chromebook is fine. Pretty much any Chromebook. That's because students are going to be using web-apps and you don't need anything special to run these apps," said Nicholas De Leon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.Consumer Reports recommends the Google Pixelbook Go or the Lenovo Chromebook."College is a different story and often that's because it depends on what your child is studying. Often the college will recommend specs or programs or just give you a list of computers to choose from," said De Leon.You may be given a discount if you buy through the college.CR says it's hard to go wrong with a MacBook Air. Or if you prefer a Windows Computer, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a good choice.Make sure you add a pair of headphones with a built-in microphone to your school supply list. And for this, you don't have to go for the highest priced."This is one of those situation where you don't need to spend extra money for audiophile sound quality," said De Leon.Another option you might want to look into: there is free software that can turn a somewhat outdated laptop into a Chromebook.