Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.
RELATED: Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says
They include certain lots of SPF 50 pure and simple, travel-size sport spray and sport mineral.
The FDA said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.
RELATED: Consumer Report: Best sunscreens
Information of the specific items in the recall are online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to presence of benzene
RECALL
TOP STORIES
Show More