85-year-old arrested in Corona hit-run that killed mother of 8 on motorcycle

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 85-year-old driver was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run after the victim's husband helped track down the vehicle that killed his wife, Corona police said.

Brenda Richardson, a mother of eight who went by "Pinky" to friends, was riding a motorcycle on Feb. 5 when a driver turned left in front of her at the intersection of River Road and Kalus Avenue, police say.

The collision left her with critical injuries and she died at a hospital the next day.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Police say Richardson's husband found the vehicle, a 2006 Lexus ES300, that was involved in the collision.

Officers were examining the vehicle, found on Feb. 7 in the 900 block of Rebecca Way and then were able to track down the driver.

The driver was identified as Tashiro Isa, 85, of Corona. Isa was arrested for felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

A GoFundMe established for Richardson's family says she was nicknamed Pinky not only because she loved the color pink, but also because she would wave her pinky finger at passing motorcycles.

She was a Navy veteran and had eight children, plus a son-in-law and future daughter-in-law.

"She was a beautiful soul who made her life mission to make sure everyone she knew were cared for and knew they were loved," the GoFundMe page states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countyhit and runwoman killedmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesgofundme
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News