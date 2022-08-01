Corona police fire shots at man who reportedly pointed rifle at passing cars

A man fled the scene and remains on the loose after Corona police fired shots at him following reports he was waving a rifle at passing cars.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are still searching for a man who was involved in a confronation with Corona police that resulted in officers firing their weapons at him.

It is unknown if the man was struck by police gunfire, as he fled the scene and remains on the loose. A rifle that was believed to be his was recovered at the scene.

The incident started around 5:40 a.m. with several reports of a man armed with a rifle pointing at passing cars and people in the area of McKinley Street and Promenade Avenue.

Officers arrived and spotted a man armed with a rifle in the area. When he saw the officers he ran. But at some point, one or more officers discharged their weapons toward the man. It's unknown if he was hit.

Residents were asked to shelter in place as police searched two apartment buildings in the area but they did not locate suspect.

More information and a description of the suspect is available at the Corona Police Department's Facebook page.

There were no known injuries reported.