1 dead after small plane crashes in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died Saturday after a single-engine plane crashed in Corona, authorities said.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Auburndale and W. Rincon streets.

According to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed shortly after departing from the Corona Municipal Airport.

Only the pilot was on board, the FAA said.

The crash reportedly started a fire, prompting a response from the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze shortly after.

The type of aircraft is unknown.

Meanwhile, residents are urged to avoid the area as firefighters and police officers continue their investigation.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.