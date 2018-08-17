Corona police asking for public's help in identifying two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects alleged to have used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Home Depot and Lowes in Corona. (Corona Police Department)

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase about $1,200 worth of items from Home Depot and Lowes in Corona.

Police said the credit cards were stolen from a vehicle on Alder Creek Way near Green River Road and the 91 Freeway.


The Corona Police Department released photos of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects can contact Corona police using the e-mail Jimmie.Birmingham@CoronaCA.gov.
