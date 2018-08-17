CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase about $1,200 worth of items from Home Depot and Lowes in Corona.
Police said the credit cards were stolen from a vehicle on Alder Creek Way near Green River Road and the 91 Freeway.
Help us identify these suspects who used stolen credit cards to purchase about $1200 worth of items from Lowes & Home Depot in Corona. Please contact CSO Birmingham at Jimmie.Birmingham@CoronaCA.gov with any info. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/QVeEAh9mJv— Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) August 15, 2018
The Corona Police Department released photos of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects can contact Corona police using the e-mail Jimmie.Birmingham@CoronaCA.gov.