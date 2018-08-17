Help us identify these suspects who used stolen credit cards to purchase about $1200 worth of items from Lowes & Home Depot in Corona. Please contact CSO Birmingham at Jimmie.Birmingham@CoronaCA.gov with any info. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/QVeEAh9mJv — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) August 15, 2018

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase about $1,200 worth of items from Home Depot and Lowes in Corona.Police said the credit cards were stolen from a vehicle on Alder Creek Way near Green River Road and the 91 Freeway.The Corona Police Department released photos of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects can contact Corona police using the e-mail Jimmie.Birmingham@CoronaCA.gov.