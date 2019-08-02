Corona program for dog walkers seeks to improve neighborhood safety

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Not only is the morning walk good for a dog's exercise, in Corona, it could be good for neighborhood safety.Police are also hoping a new community awareness program called "Dog Walker Watch" will put extra sets of eyes and ears in the community. They're asking residents who are on their daily dog walk to pay attention to their neighborhoods, and look for anything that might be out of the ordinary."We only have 150 sworn officers out on patrol every day," said Kameron Dennis with the Corona Police Department. "But how many thousands of people are out walking their dogs?"The city held its first training session on Wednesday at Santana Park. About half a dozen people attended.Not only were people tested on their skills of memorizing license plates, but also noticing details at potential crime scenes.Everyone in attendance received branded dog bandanas. The next training session will be Thursday, August 22 at Serfas Club Park at 5:30 p.m."You're already out doing what you're doing," said resident Michelle Vazquez, who's now a member in the program. "You might as well report anything you see."To learn more about the Dog Walker Watch program, contact Rosalyna Aguilar at (951) 279-3577 or Rosalyna.Aguilar@CoronaCA.gov.