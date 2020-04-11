Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Officials launch mobile app to report nonessential businesses open in Riverside County

Riverside County officials have launched an app to report any non-essential businesses still open.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County officials have launched an app to report any non-essential businesses still open.

"RivCoMobile" has a coronavirus landing page where anonymous tipsters can turn in those who are in violation of public health orders.

The feature will provide data to public health officials tracking the source of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a news release.

Users can specify the address and type of violation and can even attach a photo.

The RivCoMobile app also provides services and information to residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriversideriverside countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicmobile appcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News