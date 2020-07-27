Coronavirus

COVID-19 bankruptcies sparking concern among workers and shoppers

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- The cost of COVID-19 is more than some businesses can afford. This year, there have been many name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.

Shoppers are sharing the heartbreak as fabled stores feel the effect of the pandemic. Coronavirus bankruptcies include J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Pier One, just to name a few.

"I heard about it the other day, like, 'What? Really? Why?' Really [it's] everywhere you never would have thought," said shopper Sheldona Plumber.

Many favorite local restaurants have also closed. In Houston, go-to spots such as Barry's Pizza and Bernie's Burger Bus couldn't stay open.

"I know a lot of businesses are struggling. Big corporations and companies, you know, they depend on people to go in the store every day, and people are almost to afraid to leave home," said shopper
Logan Dougherty.

The Southern District of Texas bankruptcy court said business filings for bankruptcy are up. According to the court, Houston is one of the busiest Chapter 11 bankruptcy courts in the country.

As more and more businesses close or file for bankruptcy, people are wondering what the future holds.

Plumber asks, "Once [coronavirus] passes, then what's going to happen?"

The following businesses have announced bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic:
  • Cirque du Soleil
  • CMX Cinemas
  • Gold's Gym
  • Stage Stores (Parent company of Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal, Peebles and Gordman's)
  • Sur La Table
  • True Religion Apparel
  • Tuesday Morning


Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbankruptcymoneylost moneybusinesscoronavirusgoing out of businesscovid 19 diariesstore closingu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Dr. Fauci discusses efforts to produce vaccine, stop spread of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Show More
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Naya Rivera: Fans attend vigil honoring actress
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
More TOP STORIES News