California's public health director abruptly resigns amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos A technical problem has caused a lag in California's tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate.

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EMBED >More News Videos The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

SACRAMENTO -- California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her resignation effective immediately, state officials confirm.In an email to her staff Sunday night, Dr. Angell did not give a reason for her resignation.Angell's departure comes a week after a glitch was discovered in the state's data system that caused an under-reporting of new COVID-19 cases in the state.Sandra Shewry will be appointed as Acting California Department of Public Health Director and Dr. Erica Pan will assume the role of Acting State Public Health Officer, the governor's office says.Angell was appointed the state health officer and California Department of Public Health Director in October 2019.In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked her for her service:Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said,See Angell's full email to staff below: