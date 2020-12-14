LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As California begins receiving the first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to visit a hospital in Los Angeles County that will administer some of the first doses to health care workers.
We'll be streaming the event here and on Facebook today at 12:15 p.m.
About 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County this week. A FedEx plane carrying the region's first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, according to the airport.
Health care workers are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine, which is administered in two doses three weeks apart.
California overall expects to get 327,000 doses in the first batch.
An exact timeline for the general public to receive the vaccine has not been specified, but it is expected to be well into 2021.
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to visit LA County hospital administering COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News