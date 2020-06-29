IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill up as coronavirus cases surge

Intensive care unit capacity could soon become a big concern in the Inland Empire.Almost every ICU bed in Riverside County is currently being used. The county website shows ICU utilization has steadily risen in the past two weeks, from about 82% just two weeks ago to almost 99% as of Sunday.In San Bernardino County, just over 81 percent of ICU beds are filled.Riverside County has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the state and San Bernardino County is fifth.Health officials are getting ready with surge plans to use extra beds and temporary hospital sites if coronavirus cases continue to increase.