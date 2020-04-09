Health & Fitness

Deputies confront surfers who defied beach closure in Malibu

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- In a sign that social distancing is being enforced even in the ocean, sheriff's deputies dispersed a group of about a dozen surfers who were riding the waves in Malibu Wednesday evening.

Two patrol boats and about eight squad cars were sent out to Surfrider Beach around sundown when a dozen surfers were out on the water taking advantage of some high surf.

Los Angeles County has closed public beaches in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Witnesses said some of the barricades blocking off the beach and nearby parking appeared to have been knocked over and were strewn on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway.

A crowd gathered near the beach as deputies went to speak to the surfers.

The sheriff's department said deputies asked the surfers to disperse and did not issue any citations or make any arrests.

